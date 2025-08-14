Vessel traffic in Bosphorus suspended due to tanker engine breakdown — TV

ISTANBUL, August 14. /TASS/. Navigation in the Bosphorus has been suspended this evening because of the malfunctioning propulsion system of the Tenacity Venture oil tanker under the Hong Kong flag, Haberglobal television reports, citing coast guard sources.

According to the TV channel, the 247-meter long and 44-meter wide tanker en route to the Romanian port of Constanta encountered problems with the propulsion unit when exiting from the Marmara Sea to the Bosphorus in the direction of the Black Sea.

"Coast guard boats were sent to the incident area. The vessel traffic in the strait has been suspended both ways," the TV channel said, citing a report of the Turkish Coast Guard Service.