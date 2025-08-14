Europe needs partnership with Russia to ensure its own security — top Hungarian diplomat

BUDAPEST, August 14. /TASS/. Europe must restore its partnership with Russia otherwise its own security cannot be ensured, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday in an interview on the YouTube program Harcosok Oraja (Fighters’ Hour).

"We can think whatever we want about the war, about relations with Russia, or about the Russian president himself, but one thing is certain: for the future safe functioning of Europe partnership with Russia is essential. And it’s necessary not for political reasons, but for geographic ones. Russia is here in Europe. It’s the largest country in the world and a nuclear superpower," the minister noted.

"Does anyone seriously believe that we can talk about Europe’s future security without Russia?" he continued. "That’s impossible. And those who cannot understand this, unfortunately, pose a threat to Europe’s security."

The Hungarian government has repeatedly stressed the need to maintain dialogue with Moscow and reaffirmed its intention to develop political and economic relations with it. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called on leaders of major European countries, including Germany and France, to hold a top-level meeting with Russia, similar to the upcoming Russia-US summit in Alaska.