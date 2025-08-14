MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The denazification of Ukraine is still a pressing topic, Ukraine’s former Prime Minister (2010-2014) Nikolay Azarov told TASS.

According to Azarov, no one has ever done anything on this track in Ukraine.

"It is carried out by way of an accomplished fact on the battlefield. The Azov battalion (outlawed in Russia as a terrorist association) was eliminated - that’s about all that has been done on the denazification track. Of course, this is a pressing topic," he said.

Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it will end its special military operation in Ukraine when all of its goals are attained. According to Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, these goals can be achieved either as an outcome of the special military operation or a result of relevant talks. At a high-level meeting with Russian foreign ministry officials in mid-June 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined Moscow's preconditions for resolving the conflict. These included Ukraine withdrawing its forces from Donbass and Novorossia, abandoning aspirations to join NATO, and committing to a non-bloc, non-nuclear status.