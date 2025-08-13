Coalition of the Willing to toughen anti-Russian sanctions if Alaska talks bring no result

LONDON, August 13. /TASS/. The European ‘Coalition of the Willing’ urged to toughen anti-Russian sanctions if the forthcoming talks between the presidents of Russia and the United States in Alaska fail to produce a ceasefire, according to a statement released by the UK Prime Minister’s Office.

The participants of the recent online meeting on Ukraine "were clear that the path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine," reads the joint statement, published on behalf of the meeting’s co-chairs - UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

"It was necessary to continue an approach that combined active diplomacy, support to Ukraine and pressure on Russia. A diplomatic solution must protect Ukraine’s and Europe’s vital security interests," the document says.

The ‘Coalition of the Willing’ emphasized that peace talks on Ukraine "can only take place in the context of a ceasefire or a lasting and significant cessation of hostilities."

The participants threatened to impose "sanctions and wider economic measures" if Moscow "does not agree to a ceasefire in Alaska."

The participants have also spoken in favor of firm security guarantees for Ukraine, adding that no limitations should be placed on Ukraine’s armed forces or its cooperation with other countries.

"Russia could not have a veto against Ukraine‘s pathway to EU and NATO," the document says.