EU ready to ease anti-Russian sanctions if ceasefire in Ukraine laid down — Sky News

LONDON, August 13. /TASS/. The European Union is evaluating the possibility of progressive easing of anti-Russian sanctions, but only if a ceasefire in Ukraine is agreed to, Sky News reported citing European Commission sources.

The sources expressed hope that an initial 15-day ceasefire can be reached immediately, followed by an even longer pause in the fighting. According to them, partial easing of sanctions will be possible when phase two begins, but the plan for sanctions will be immediately reimplemented if any violations of the ceasefire occur.

Separately, Sky News quoted an Italian government source as expressing hope that Europe will be involved in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s discussions with his US counterpart Donald Trump. The source said this topic will be raised during Trump’s conversation with European leaders, due to take place on August 13.

On August 8, Trump announced that he hopes to hold a meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15. Later Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov confirmed the timing and venue of the upcoming summit. In his words, the discussions are expected to focus on exploring options for a long-term peace settlement in Ukraine. It will be the first in-person meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States since Trump returned to the White House in January 2025.