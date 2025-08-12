Russia-US summit to contribute to Ukrainian conflict resolution — Slovakia’s top diplomat

BRATISLAVA, August 12. /TASS/. The meeting of the Russian and US presidents on August 15 in Alaska will contribute to the settlement of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia Juraj Blanar said on Tuesday.

"We [Slovakia] support all initiatives aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," Blanar stated. "We call on all interested parties to take a constructive approach to negotiations in order to find common solutions to end the conflict."

"We believe that the upcoming summit in Alaska will contribute to positive development," he continued.

According to Slovakia’s top diplomat, the European Union could play an active role in the settlement process in Ukraine.

Last week, US President Donald Trump announced his intention to meet personally with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15.

Announced plans for these talks were also confirmed by Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov. According to Ushakov, Putin and Trump will "undoubtedly focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian crisis."

The Kremlin expects the next meeting between the two presidents to take place on Russian soil, Ushakov added.

Friday's Putin-Trump meeting in Alaska comes on the heels of the Russian president’s meeting with US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff in the Kremlin on August 6. After the meeting, Ushakov said that Witkoff had received some signals on the Ukrainian issue, and in turn, reciprocal signals had been received from US President Trump.

Germany’s Bild later reported that Trump held a telephone call with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz informing him that "the conversation between Witkoff and Putin was more productive than expected."

The meeting between Putin and Witkoff was also attended by Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov and Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Special Presidential Envoy for Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries.

Witkoff arrived in Moscow at about 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) on Wednesday, where he was met at Vnukovo Airport by Dmitriev. About an hour later, the two took a walk through Zaryadye Park in central Moscow.