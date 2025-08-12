Zelensky not expected to be invited to Alaska — TASS sources

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is not expected to arrive in Alaska when it will host the Russia-US summit, several sources told TASS.

"He is unlikely to be invited," a source said. "The United States will not hinder potential positive outcomes of the meeting between [Russian President] Vladimir Putin and [US President] Donald Trump," another source said.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that he hopes to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. The date and venue were later confirmed by Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, who said that the Russian and US presidents will focus on discussing options for reaching a lasting settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. The Kremlin, in his words, expects that the two leaders will meet in Russia’s territory after their talks in Alaska.