MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Ukrainian defenses on the front lines are in crisis and may soon collapse like dominoes, Former Polish Army Deputy General Staff Chief General Leon Komornicki said.

"The Ukrainian defense may collapse, and the Russians will advance with large forces into [their] rear. We may see a domino effect," the general said in an interview with the Fakt newspaper.

In his opinion, "Ukrainian units are severely understaffed."

Komornicki emphasized that "heavy equipment cannot break through heavily fortified positions dominated by drones," so "the Ukrainian defense is being breached by light equipment, such as motorcycles, which exploit gaps in the defense." "After breaching the first line of defense, the Russians can enter the Ukrainian rear and defeat their troops," the general noted.

"All this can undermine the morale of the Ukrainian army," the former defense official concluded.