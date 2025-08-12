Canada supports Trump’s efforts in context of Russia-US summit on Ukrainian settlement

NEW YORK, August 12. /TASS/. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has supported the upcoming summit between the US and Russia on a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, according to a statement by the Canadian government following a phone conversation between the Canadian premier and Vladimir Zelensky.

It noted that the two "welcomed the leadership of President Trump and the United States in working toward securing peace in Ukraine in the context of upcoming negotiations."

Carney also "endorsed the recent statement issued by European leaders on the same." That said, during the conversation with Zelensky, the Canadian prime minister confirmed the country’s official stance with regard to continued pressure on Russia by the West amid reinforced diplomatic interaction.

Additionally, Carney emphasized that Canada will continue to closely cooperate with the European "coalition of the willing" and the US in order to peacefully settle the Ukraine crisis.

Trump said on August 8 that he hopes to hold a meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15. The date and venue were later confirmed by Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, who said that the Russian and US presidents will focus on discussing options for reaching a lasting settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. The Kremlin, in his words, expects that the two leaders will meet on Russian territory after their talks in Alaska.