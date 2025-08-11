Hungary promises Russia to thwart EU attempts to interfere with Putin-Trump summit

BUDAPEST, August 11. /TASS/. Hungary has assured Russia that it will do its best to thwart attempts by the European Union to spoil the success of an August 15 meeting of Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, said Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto after a talk with Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.

"This afternoon, we discussed by phone with First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Denis Manturov the international political conditions leading up to the summit," he said on Facebook.

"Hungary is interested in the success of the summit, we will provide it with all necessary support and do everything to prevent Brussels from making the summit impossible and difficult.

"We have always advocated a cease-fire, peaceful negotiations, and keeping diplomatic channels open, even when we have been unfairly attacked by the European and former American political leaders. We regret to note that the pro-military politicians of the European Union are trying to use every day left until Friday to undermine the path to peace and prevent the success of the meeting between Trump and Putin."

He confirmed that the Hungarian government is convinced that it is impossible to resolve the Ukrainian conflict on the battlefield. In his opinion, a settlement can only be found "at the negotiating table and, most likely, will be achieved through an American-Russian agreement. This is why Hungary welcomes the meeting of the presidents of the United States and Russia and looks forward to it.".