CHISINAU, August 11. /TASS/. Ilan Shor, the head of the Pobeda opposition bloc, is urging Moldovans to occupy Chisinau's main square until the government resigns.

"I urge everyone to go out to the Grand National Assembly Square on Saturday and stay there for as long as it takes to sweep away this yellow scourge (the color of the political symbols of the Action and Solidarity Party - TASS). I know that many of you are dissatisfied with the policy of the authorities. You don't like paying exorbitant amounts for gas and electricity just because this gang of political terrorists in the person of Sandu (President of the country Maia Sandu - TASS) and Rechan (Prime Minister Dorin Rechan - TASS) wants to curry favor with its European masters," Shor said in a video message on Telegram.

Supporters of the Pobeda bloc are already holding non-stop rallies near the detention center where head of the Gagauz Autonomy Evghenia Gutsul is being held. She was accused of receiving illegal campaign financing for the Shor party. At the initiative of the government, this party was declared illegal and liquidated in 2023. Members of the Moldovan parliament are taking part in the demonstrations outside the detention center, accusing the Action and Solidarity Party (ASP), which controls parliament and the government, of persecuting the opposition.

Earlier, the Central Election Commission refused to register Pobeda for the September 28 parliamentary elections. The parties included in the bloc also cannot receive permission to participate in the elections individually. According to opinion polls, the ASP will not be able to maintain a majority in parliament and the future government will be a coalition government. Among ASP’s opponents in parliament may be the Patriotic Bloc formed by the Party of Socialists, the Party of Communists, as well as the parties The Future of Moldova and The Heart of Moldova, and the pro-European bloc Alternative.