Israeli forces enter several settlements in southern Syria

TUNIS, August 10. /TASS/. Israeli forces have entered several settlements in the Al-Quneitra province in southern Syria and set up checkpoints there, the Syrian news agency SANA reported.

According to the agency, "Israeli occupation forces have invaded a number of villages and towns in the central and southern parts of Al-Quneitra province, establishing checkpoints and searching civilians." In particular, a convoy of five military vehicles entered the town of Er-Rafid, located on the border with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Another convoy advanced into the settlement of Ruwayhina, situated in the central part of the province, about 70 km from Damascus. Several hours after the incursion, Israeli forces withdrew.

On July 26, talks between the Syrian and Israeli delegations were held in Paris under US mediation. As a diplomatic source in Damascus stated, the parties discussed the possibility of resuming the 1974 agreement on the disengagement of Israeli and Syrian forces on the Golan Heights. According to the source, the Syrian side demanded "the immediate withdrawal of Israeli troops from positions to which they have recently advanced."