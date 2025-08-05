Witkoff to meet with Russian leaders on August 6 — Reuters

WASHINGTON, August 5. /TASS/. US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff expects to meet with the Russian leaders on August 6, Reuters news agency reported citing a source.

"Witkoff will be in Moscow on Wednesday to meet with Russian leadership," it quoted a source familiar with the plan as saying.

The agency noted that the Washington administration did not provide details of Witkoff’s schedule.

Earlier on Tuesday, State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed that Witkoff would visit Russia this week, but refused to disclose the agenda of the visit. She did not specify the exact dates of his trip.

TASS sources, including from the US, had previously confirmed that Witkoff's visit to Russia could be expected on August 6. Trump had said that his special envoy could travel to Russia this week, on Wednesday or Thursday.