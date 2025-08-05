Royal Canadian Air Force delivers humanitarian aid to Gaza residents

NEW YORK, August 5. /TASS/. For the first time since tensions escalated in the Middle East, the Royal Canadian Air Force dropped humanitarian aid from aircraft to residents of the Gaza Strip, the government said in a statement on its website.

According to it, nearly ten tons of food and other basic necessities were delivered. The statement also said that Canadian military jets flew to Gaza from an airbase in Jordan.

The Canadian government pointed out that delivering humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip is currently very difficult, so it was forced to take such measures. Since October 7, 2003, Canada has delivered 355 million Canadian dollars ($243 million) worth of humanitarian aid to the enclave.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 250 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as retaliation for the aggressive actions taken by Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, launching air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria before starting a ground operation in the Palestinian enclave.

On March 18, the Israeli army resumed fighting in the Gaza Strip, launching massive attacks on the Palestinian enclave and violating a ceasefire reached in January. During several rounds of negotiations mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, the parties to the conflict were unable to agree on the terms of a new agreement.