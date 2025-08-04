Brazil no longer depends on US, builds relations with whole world — president

RIO DE JANEIRO, August 4. /TASS/. Brazil has been able to reduce its dependence on the United States and build strong economic ties with most countries in the world, the Latin American nation’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said.

"Today, Brazil is not as dependent on the United States as it used to be. Brazil now maintains wide trade relations with the whole world. As far as the economy goes, we have far more opportunities," the Brasil247 media outlet quoted him as saying.

According to the president, Brazil understands the value of relations with the US but has no plans to give in to Washington on the issues that may impact national sovereignty. In particular, Lula da Silva stressed that Washington’s threats would not make the Brazilian leadership abandon the search for alternative payment tools with its BRICS partners.

"I will not give up my belief in the need to create an alternative currency for us to trade with other countries," the Brazilian leader stressed.

Earlier, the White House imposed tariffs of 50% on some Brazilian goods. The Brazilian president vowed to retaliate in kind but later, he expressed hope that the country’s delegation led by Vice President Geraldo Alckmin would be able to ensure a revision of the tariffs through talks.