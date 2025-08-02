IDF eliminates deputy commander of Hamas battalion in Gaza

TEL AVIV, August 2. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has claimed eliminating the deputy commander of the Al-Furqan Battalion of the Gaza-based Palestinian group Hamas.

"On July 24th, 2025, the IDF struck and eliminated the terrorist Salah al-Din Za‘atra, who served as the Deputy Commander of Hamas’ Al-Furqan Battalion," the army press service said.

According to its information, "Za‘atra previously served as the commander of the battalion's combat support company and was responsible for directing and advancing numerous terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops in the Gaza Strip.".