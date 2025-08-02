Laos, Russia achieve significant successes in security, energy — president

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russia and Laos have achieved notable successes in a number of areas, including politics, security, trade, and energy, President Thongloun Sisoulith said in an article for TASS.

"Laos and Russia have achieved significant success in politics and security. We have continued to exchange visits at various levels and in various areas, from academic circles to top leadership. Our inter-party ties are also closely intertwined," he noted.

The Laotian leader pointed out that economic, trade, and investment cooperation between the two countries is also developing steadily, especially in mineral extraction and processing, as well as energy.

Sisoulith also praised Russia's contribution to training Laotian servicemen in various areas, including national defense and security, as well as its assistance in developing education and healthcare in Laos.

Humanitarian track

"Russia's efforts testify to the strong humanitarian cooperation between our countries, and the Laotian people will always remember and appreciate them. The gratitude for the great and noble spirit of the Russian government and people will never be forgotten," Thongloun Sisoulith stated.

According to the president, it was also an honor for Laos to send a ceremonial contingent of its People's Army to participate in this year's Victory Day parade on Red Square.

The Laotian leader highlighted the countries' numerous successes over the past decades in healthcare, educational exchanges, cultural cooperation, and other areas. "In particular, Russia has traditionally supported and continues to support human resources development, contributing to the training of servicemen in the interests of Laos, both presently and in the future," Thongloun Sisoulith concluded.