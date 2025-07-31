GENEVA, July 31. /TASS/. Information from Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service suggesting that the US and UK have agreed to replace Vladimir Zelensky with Valery Zaluzhny, former commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army who now serves as Kiev’s ambassador to London, is further evidence that Ukraine is essentially a Western "semi-colony," a Swiss expert told TASS.

According to Hicheme Lehmici, secretary of the Geneva International Peace Research Institute (GIPRI) and lecturer at the SWISS UMEF University of Applied Sciences Institute, Ukraine lost its sovereignty back in 2014, when the coup took place in Kiev and power fell into the hands of a new political leadership that "is actually implementing the Atlanticist agenda," thereby "directly violating the principle of Ukraine’s sovereignty."

"One thing is certain: this leak [of information received by Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service] shows that Ukraine has turned into a kind of semi-colony for the Atlanticists, or an Anglo-Saxon condominium," Lemichi said.

Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service earlier reported that Washington and London had decided to nominate Zaluzhny for the post of the Ukrainian president at a secret meeting. The agency said that the decision shed light on Zelensky's recent scandalous attempt to limit the powers of Ukraine's anti-corruption watchdogs.

According to Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, the decision to change Ukraine's leadership became a prerequisite for a "reset" in Kiev's relations with its Western partners, primarily Washington, and a key condition for the West’s further assistance to Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.