Trump says he does not care about India-Russia trade ties

WASHINGTON, July 31. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that he does not care about trade and economic ties between India and Russia.

"I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India, their tariffs are too high, among the highest in the world. Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together," he wrote on his Truth Social page.

Earlier, Trump said that the US would impose 25% tariffs on India, effective August 1. Despite friendly relations between the two countries, the US trades relatively little with India because of too high tariffs and hard and nasty non-monetary barriers, he added. Trump also noted that India has always purchased the majority of its military equipment from Russia, being along with China the largest buyer of Russian energy resources. In this regard, according to Trump, India will pay a 25% tariff plus a penalty for the abovementioned from August 1.