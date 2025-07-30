Tsunami reaches California coast following Kamchatka earthquake — US weather service

NEW YORK, July 30. /TASS/. Tsunami waves triggered by the earthquake in Russia’s Kamchatka have reached the shores of California, the US National Weather Service reported.

"The tsunami has reached the California Coast, and is showing up in the Arena Cove [beach], CA tide gauge and is making its way down the coast right now," the Los Angeles branch of the NWS said on their official X account.

According to the US National Tsunami Warning Center, the wave height has reached 48 centimeters.

Earlier, authorities on the island of Oahu, home to Honolulu, the capital of the Hawaii state, urged residents to evacuate coastal areas. The US Coast Guard has also ordered all vessels docked in Hawaii to leave ports due to the tsunami threat following the earthquake off the coast of Russia’s Kamchatka.

A strong earthquake occurred in the morning near the shores of Kamchatka, with its magnitude reaching 8.8 according to multiple estimates. A regional headquarters has been deployed to coordinate the actions of departments and services. The port of Severo-Kurilsk in the Sakhalin Region and a fishing enterprise were inundated.