Japan to deploy missiles with 1,000-km range in 2026 to deter China — Kyodo

TOKYO, July 28. /TASS/. Japan will deploy Type-12 land-based missiles with a range of about 1,000 km in the first quarter of 2026 on the southwestern island of Kyushu, facing the East China Sea, as a deterrent against China, Kyodo news agency reports, citing government sources.

After the spring of 2026, such missiles are to be deployed in another area of Kyushu Island. Later they will be stationed on the southern island of Okinawa in the immediate vicinity of Taiwan and the coast of China.

The Type-12 missiles are officially called anti-ship missiles in Japan, but in reality they are regarded primarily as a means of attacking potential enemy bases. Even from the Kumamoto facility on Kyushu, they can hit targets in some coastal areas of mainland China.

Other modifications of the Type-12 missile will be launched from aircraft and ships, which will enhance their combat capabilities. Japan is actively developing hypersonic gliding blocks for missiles and has a deal with the US to buy Tomahawk cruise missiles to equip Japanese Navy ships.