Serbia’s current government will not impose sanctions on Russia, PM says

BELGRADE, July 26. /TASS/. Belgrade will not join sanctions on Moscow as long as the current government is in power in Serbia, the Balkan nation’s Prime Minister Duro Macut said.

"When it comes to foreign policy, I would like to reiterate that as long as I am head of the government, we will not impose sanctions on the Russian Federation," he pointed out at a meeting marking the cabinet’s first 100 days.

The Serbian prime minister earlier told TASS that the Belgrade leadership had no intention of signing anti-Russian declarations because "for Serbia, there is no alternative to peace and stability."

After the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in an address to the nation that although Belgrade supported Ukraine’s territorial integrity, it would not introduce sanctions against Russia.