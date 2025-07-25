Trump says Macron’s statement on Palestine’s recognition carry no weight

WASHINGTON, July 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that French leader Emmanuel Macron’s remarks about Paris’ intention to recognize the State of Palestine have no weight.

"His statement doesn't carry any weight. He's a very good guy. I like him, but that statement doesn't carry weight," he told reporters.

The French president announced on July 24 that Paris will officially recognize the State of Palestine at the September session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Ireland, Spain, and Norway announced their recognition of the State of Palestine in 2024, amid rising tensions in the Middle East. Israel responded by recalling ambassadors from Dublin, Madrid, and Oslo for consultations. The heads of the Irish, Spanish, and Norwegian diplomatic missions were summoned to the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

The Soviet Union, of which Russia is the legal successor, recognized the State of Palestine in 1988.