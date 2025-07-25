Military court in DR Congo tries former president Joseph Kabila for high treason

PRETORIA, July 25. /TASS/. The trial of Joseph Kabila, the former president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (2001 - 2019), who is accused of high treason, has started in the capital city of Kinshasa, the Congolese Actualite news portal reported.

The High Military Court is presiding over the case, the media outlet noted. The trial is held in absentia as Kabila has fled to southern Africa.

During the first session, attorneys requested that the court give them additional time so that they could familiarize themselves with the case. The motion was granted and the next session is slated for July 31.

The former head of state is accused of committing a number of crimes, including high treason, participation in a rebel movement, collusion and condoning terrorism. He is suspected of ties to rebels from the Congo River Alliance active in the country’s east, which includes the March 23 Movement (M23), as well as of war crimes and crimes against humanity. The former president has rejected these accusations as politically motivated.

The investigation against Kabila was launched by the Justice Ministry. In May 2025, the DRC Senate stripped him of immunity provided under his "senator for life" title. Simultaneously, the upper chamber of DRC Parliament approved the consideration of the former president’s case by the military prosecutor’s office.