Water deficit in Central Asia to total 20-30% by 2050 — Kyrgyz PM

BISHKEK, July 25. /TASS/. The shortage of fresh water in the Central Asian states could amount to around 20-30% by 2050, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliyev told a conference.

"According to World Bank estimates, water deficit in the Central Asian region could reach 20-30% by 2050. In this regard, Kyrgyzstan prioritizes joint efforts on strengthening climate resilience," he said.

In particular, the glaciers of the Northern, Central, Inner Tien Shan, the Issyk-Kul basin and the Pamir-Alai are being monitored, with "key objects identified for constant observations," the premier added.

"As part of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, despite the low volume of greenhouse gas emissions compared to developed countries, we voluntarily aim to reduce emissions by 16% by 2030, and by 44% with the support of international donors," the head of the Kyrgyz government noted.