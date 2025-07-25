Venezuela backs talks as path to peace in Russia-Ukraine conflict — president Maduro

CARACAS, July 25. /TASS/. Venezuela supports achieving peace through direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and Russian President Vladimir Putin has the political will to resolve the conflict, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said in an interview marking the 20th anniversary of the Telesur television channel.

"Venezuela stands for peace, for the successful conclusion of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine <…> and supports a peaceful, dignified, and just resolution to the armed conflict," he stated. The Venezuelan leader emphasized that Putin possesses the political will to end the conflict.

"Unfortunately, Kiev is in the grip of Nazi elements, dependent on militant factions, and plagued by widespread corruption," Maduro noted. He asserted that "Ukraine is ruled by a Nazi regime, a successor to the Nazis who supported Hitler’s occupation of Ukraine." Maduro added that the actions of the US and Western Europe had triggered the situation in Ukraine.