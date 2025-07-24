Hungary will not supply weapons to Kiev, doesn’t want to be dragged into conflict

UNITED NATIONS, July 24. /TASS/. Budapest has never supplied weapons to Ukraine and will never do that, it doesn’t want to be dragged into this conflict, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told TASS.

"Hungary is a country which has never delivered any weapons to Ukraine, and we will not deliver any weapons to Ukraine in the future either. As long as this government is in office, our main goal is to keep Hungary out of this war, to prevent Hungary from being dragged into this war," he said.

According to the top Hungarian diplomat, Hungary "will not allocate any financial resources to any weapon deliveries" to Kiev and doesn’t take part in NATO’s assistance to Ukraine.

Trump announced on July 14 that the United States would continue supplying weapons and military equipment to Ukraine if Europe covers the cost. NATO, he said, would be responsible for coordinating the process.

The US president also warned that if Washington and Moscow fail to reach a settlement within 50 days, the United States would impose import tariffs of approximately 100% on Russia and its trading partners.