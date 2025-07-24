{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Hungary will not supply weapons to Kiev, doesn’t want to be dragged into conflict

According to Peter Szijjarto, Hungary "will not allocate any financial resources to any weapon deliveries" to Kiev and doesn’t take part in NATO’s assistance to Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS, July 24. /TASS/. Budapest has never supplied weapons to Ukraine and will never do that, it doesn’t want to be dragged into this conflict, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told TASS.

"Hungary is a country which has never delivered any weapons to Ukraine, and we will not deliver any weapons to Ukraine in the future either. As long as this government is in office, our main goal is to keep Hungary out of this war, to prevent Hungary from being dragged into this war," he said.

According to the top Hungarian diplomat, Hungary "will not allocate any financial resources to any weapon deliveries" to Kiev and doesn’t take part in NATO’s assistance to Ukraine.

Trump announced on July 14 that the United States would continue supplying weapons and military equipment to Ukraine if Europe covers the cost. NATO, he said, would be responsible for coordinating the process.

The US president also warned that if Washington and Moscow fail to reach a settlement within 50 days, the United States would impose import tariffs of approximately 100% on Russia and its trading partners.

Settling Ukrainian conflict requires Russia-US agreement — top Hungarian diplomat
"We are always very happy when we get news about high level contacts between Russia and US," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said
Read more
Israeli minister threatens to open ‘gates of hell’ against Hamas unless it frees hostages
Israel Katz also accused Hamas of turning Gaza into a "sea of ruins"
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight Ukrainian drone strike on Russian regions
Three people were injured in a drone strike on Novocherkassk and were taken to hospital, acting regional Governor Yury Slyusar said
Read more
US has no idea what to do about Zelensky — Seymour Hersh
According to the journalist, the decision to conduct the operation was made by US President Joe Biden personally, following nine months of discussions with White House national security advisers
Read more
Russia notifies Ukraine of need for proper preparations for bilateral summit
"There is no point meeting to discuss everything from scratch," Vladimir Medinsky said
Read more
Businessman Karapetyan wins international arbitration against Armenia — lawyers
On July 8, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturian signed the law on the nationalization of Samvel Karapetyan's company Electric Networks
Read more
Mercenaries from Ireland, Japan, US, German serve in Ukrainian army — captive
Anatoly Styagailo, who served in the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, surrendered to Russia’s Battlegroup North after a Ukrainian FPV drone attacked him
Read more
Russia’s industrial production up 1.4% in 1H 2025 — Rosstat
In June, industrial production rose by 2% in annual terms
Read more
Memorandums, exchanges to be central in today’s Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul — source
The talks will begin in the evening
Read more
NATO seeking to use Moldova not to let Russian forces liberate Odessa — expert
NATO countries will push Chisinau to attack the Transnistrian Moldovan Republic where Russian peacekeepers are deployed, said political scientist Vladimir Karasev
Read more
Russian delegation departs Ciragan Palace in Istanbul after talks with Ukraine
A source told TASS that the Russian delegation would leave Istanbul on Thursday morning
Read more
Europe should have begun paying for US weapons for Ukraine three years ago — Trump
Trump announced on July 14 that the United States would continue supplying weapons and military equipment to Ukraine if Europe covers the cost
Read more
Russia says humanitarian agreements from previous rounds fulfilled
The first round of direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place in Istanbul on May 16
Read more
Central Bank of Azerbaijan does not see decline in trade with Russia
Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Talekh Kyazimov noted that Russia was one of Azerbaijan's main trade partners in the non-oil sector
Read more
US cannot withdraw from UNESCO without exiting from UN — Russian expert
According to Alexey Borisov, this move by the United States will mean "the reduction of cultural exchanges, opportunities to preserve historical heritage sites and cultural values, first of all in the US territory"
Read more
Talks in Istanbul were difficult, but no breakthroughs were anticipated — Russian MP
Leonid Slutsky also welcomed Russia’s proposal to set up "working groups on political, humanitarian, and military issues, which will work online"
Read more
No continuation of third round of Russia-Ukraine talks expected to take place
The talks between the two countries’ delegations lasted for about 40 minutes
Read more
Russian troops liberate Varachino community in Sumy Region over past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,220 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline sectors over the past 24 hours
Read more
IN BRIEF: Russia, Ukraine hold third round of talks in Istanbul
Read more
Kiev’s Latin American mercenaries flee battlefield a day after deployment — defense source
The Latin American mercenaries fled the battlefield as Russian forces pounded Ukrainian army positions in precision strikes
Read more
Russia, Ukraine complete second exchange of POWs — head of Russian delegation
The current meeting of representatives of Moscow and Kiev in Istanbul was the third and lasted about 40 minutes
Read more
Russia, Ukraine to continue contacts for discussing memoranda on settlement — Medinsky
The first round of direct negotiations between Moscow and Kiev was held in Istanbul on May 16, with the parties agreeing to carry out a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner swap and exchange memoranda on ways to resolve the crisis
Read more
Head of Russian delegation slams proposal to exhume remains of veterans as immoral
Vladimir Medinsky also said that the Ukrainian delegation at the talks "did not dare" to raise this issue
Read more
Russia in UN Security Council points to chronic non-fulfillment of peace agreements
"It is not enough to conclude agreements - it is necessary to ensure implementation," Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya emphasized
Read more
Poland advises its nationals to leave Russia — foreign ministry
The ministry also warned Polish citizens who hold Russian passports that they are considered as Russian citizens in Russia, with all that it entails
Read more
Russian stocks close in the green on Wednesday
The ruble-denominated MOEX Index gained 0.55%, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index added 0.09%
Read more
Russian Navy begins July Storm operative exercise
The exercise will involve over 150 warships and auxiliary vessels, 120 aircraft, 10 coastal defense missile systems, 950 pieces of military and special hardware, and over 15,000 servicemen
Read more
Protests resume in Ukraine over Zelensky’s move against corruption watchdogs
People are rallying in Chernigov and Ternopol
Read more
Ukraine to insist on complete ceasefire during talks in Istanbul — Zelensky
The third round of direct Russian-Ukrainian talks is to be held tonight in Istanbul
Read more
Air defenses destroy six drones over Sevastopol, Black Sea — governor
According to Sevastopol’s transport authority, maritime and ground public transport services have been suspended
Read more
Iran to enrich uranium for own needs, cannot rely on others — deputy foreign minister
Kazem Gharibabadi emphasized that Iran could not rely on an outside contractor
Read more
Rally starts in Kiev over Zelensky’s move against corruption watchdogs
According to Ukrainian news reports, similar protests are also taking place in Dnepr, Zhitomir, Krivoi Rog, Kropivnitsky, Lvov, Nikolayev, Odessa, Rovno, Ternopol, Kharkov, Khmelnitsky, Chernihov and Chernovtsy
Read more
Electricity output in Russia down 1.9% in 1H to 600 bln kWh — Rosstat
In June, electricity output amounted to 85.9 bln kWh
Read more
Analyst puts number of Russian satanists at tens of thousands
According to Roman Silantiev, the movement was banned for its support of Ukraine and fundraising for the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Read more
Head of Turkish general staff arrives at venue of talks between Russia, Ukraine
Earlier, a Turkish delegation that includes head of Turkey's National Intelligence Organization Ibrahim Kalin arrived at the palace
Read more
Over 9,000 protesting in Kiev against crackdown on anti-corruption agencies — police
Protesters warn that they will organize protests every day if their demands are not heeded
Read more
West warned Ukraine about risk of sanctions amid controversial law — The Spectator
Vladimir "Zelensky seems to have badly misread the room in terms of the impact on his backers in the West," said Owen Matthews, the gazettes's observer
Read more
Negotiations between Russia, Ukraine begin in Istanbul
The start of negotiations was initially scheduled for 7 p.m.
Read more
Steven Seagal steps down as CEO of Russian holding company — paper
The company declined to comment
Read more
Production of passenger cars in Russia down 2% in 1H to 326,000 units — Rosstat
In June, the production of passenger cars went down by 28.2% year-on-year to 45,000 units
Read more
Ukraine’s Mirage 2000 fighter jet crashes in Volyn Region — Ukrainian Air Force
"A Mirage 2000 fighter jet experienced a failure of aviation equipment while performing a flight mission, which the pilot reported to the head of flights," the Air Force said
Read more
Trump to rely on forces that brought him to power — Russian presidential aide
Nikolay Patrushev agreed that Trump, when he was still a candidate, "made many statements critical of the destructive foreign and domestic policies pursued by the current administration"
Read more
China’s response to US secondary sanctions could paralyze the American economy — Sachs
The expert recalled that following the initial hike in tariffs against China, Washington’s tariff policy was short-lived, as Beijing responded with a firm "no," threatening to cut off supplies of rare earth metals
Read more
Three US Patriot launchers presumably destroyed near Pokrovsk in DPR
The same strike also liquidated Western mercenaries who operated the missile systems
Read more
Zelensky announces urgent audit of government spending
The largest portion of state expenditures should be "allocated for Ukraine’s defense," Vladimir Zelensky said
Read more
Russia’s Supreme Court bans International Satanism Movement
During the court session, representatives from the oversight agency noted that the movement’s activity aims to undermine the foundation of the constitutional order, promote violence and incite religious hatred
Read more
Hungary ready to look for solutions with Russia if EU bans Russian gas imports
As part of the EU sanctions, a ban on spot purchases of Russian gas will come into effect from January 2026
Read more
Kiev loses two elite brigades, assault regiment in battle for Varachino in Sumy Region
The fierce battles for Varachino lasted more than a month, a source in Russian defense circles specified
Read more
Brazil joins South Africa’s lawsuit against Israel with International Court of Justice
According to the document, the Brazilian authorities "express outrage over the recurring cases of violence against civilians" in the Gaza Strip
Read more
Russia suggests handing another 3,000 bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers over to Kiev
"As soon as Kiev is technically ready to receive the bodies, they will be transferred to Ukraine with the assistance of the Red Cross,"Vladimir Medinsky said
Read more
Russia’s cumulative gas production down 3.1% in 1H to 335 bcm — Rosstat
Liquefied natural gas (LNG) production totaled 16.5 mln tons in January-June, down by 5.1% compared with the same period in the previous year
Read more
Ukraine's new anti-corruption law may pit Trump against Kiev again — Axios
It says Vladimir Zelensky is "playing with fire," given Donald Trump's previous statements that Ukraine is an extremely corrupt state
Read more
Iran coordinates position on nuclear issues with Russia, China — senior diplomat
"Iran, China and Russia, as three participants of the JCPOA will coordinate their own positions, and we will adopt a unified position on that," Kazem Gharibabadi said
Read more
Zelensky is rejecting peace, Washington should not support Ukraine any longer — lawmaker
Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized Zelensky on many occasions before, and urged to stop US military assistance to the Kiev government
Read more
Large share of US, European money embezzled in Ukraine — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov recalled that statements had been made in Washington where "doubts were expressed that every dollar allocated by Joe Biden's administration was used as intended"
Read more
Russia, Ukraine agree to swap not only military servicemen, but also civilians — source
The agreement was reached during the third round of talks in Istanbul, Turkey, according to the source
Read more
Exchanges and memorandums: What Russian delegation’s head said after Istanbul talks
TASS has gathered the key takeaways from Medinsky’s statements
Read more
Iran to strike Israel in case of another attack — president
"We are not seeking a war and expect the ceasefire to be permanent," Masoud Pezeshkian said
Read more
Moscow asks Ukraine to return 20 Russian children — deputy foreign minister
The current meeting of Moscow and Kiev representatives in Istanbul was the third and lasted about 40 minutes
Read more
Share of loss-making entities in Russia totals 31.1% in January-May 2025 — Rosstat
The share of profitable entities, accordingly, equaled 68.9% compared to 71% in the previous year
Read more
Kiev residents rally against Zelensky’s crackdown on anti-corruption agencies
According to the Ukrainian media, similar rallies are also taking place in Dnepr, Zhitomir, Krivoy Rog, Kropivnitsky, Lvov, Nikolayev, Odessa, Rovno, Ternopol, Kharkov, Khmelnitsky, Chernigov and Chernovtsy
Read more
Dutch court unfreezes Gazprom’s stake in venture with Wintershall
In May 2024, the court put a freeze on Gazprom’s assets under a claim filed by two Ukrainian companies
Read more
Hezbollah refuses to lay down arms even if Israel withdraws from Lebanon — media
According to the channel’s sources, the movement is prepared for a confrontation with the presidential administration and the government should any attempt be made to disarm them by force
Read more
Coal production in Russia up 1.6% in 1H to 216 mln tons — Rosstat
In June, coal output gained 2.8% year-on-year to 33.9 mln tons
Read more
Trump set Ukraine on negotiation path with Russia after dashing Kiev's NATO hopes — NYT
According to the publication, Trump's 50-day deadline, when Moscow and Washington are supposed to agree on a settlement in Ukraine, reflects impatience rather than determination and is unlikely to reap any result
Read more
Top US diplomat influences Trump to toughen stance on Russia, China, Iran — newspaper
The Financial Times notes that after joining the Trump administration, Rubio started to promote a policy different from his prior belief in the importance of Washington’s soft power
Read more
Digital ruble, universal QR code to be gradually introduced into circulation in Russia
Sellers of goods with annual revenue of 120 mln rubles ($1.9 mln) or more, who are clients of systemically important banks, will provide customers with the opportunity to pay in the digital ruble from September 1, 2026
Read more
Russia passes 354 new laws during spring session — speaker
Vyacheslav Volodin said that 71% of these laws went into effect immediately
Read more
Russia working to repatriate Ukrainian children — head of Russian delegation
During the second round of Russian-Ukrainian talks on June 2, the Ukrainian delegation handed over a list of 339 names of the children to return to Ukraine
Read more
Heads of Russian, Ukrainian delegations hold one-on-one meeting at Ciragan Palace
Eaelier, the two countries’ delegations arrived at the venue of talks
Read more
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits off Indonesia coast
No casualties or damage were reported
Read more
Six more Ukrainian cities protest Zelensky bill gutting anti-corruption oversight
The media outlet reported demonstrations in the cities of Krivoy Rog, Ternopol, Chernigov and Chernovtsy
Read more
Corrupt Ukraine has no place in EU — Polish foreign minister
"The fastest way for Ukraine to lose the support of both the EU member states and the public in the member states is to go back to the bad old days of corruption," Radoslaw Sikorski stated
Read more
IDF’s mission in West Bank unchanged even after Knesset annexation vote
According to the IDF representative, the army continues to conduct operational actions and its mission is to eliminate threats and terrorist activity
Read more
Iran continues assessing impact of strikes on nuclear sites — senior diplomat
Kazem Gharibabadi stressed that there would be a report by the Atomic Energy Organization in this regard
Read more
Eurotroika signs Russia-targeted pacts outside NATO framework for flexibility — expert
Inna Vetrenko, Head of the Department of Social Technologies at the Presidential Academy in St. Petersburg, added that NATO decision-making is hard, since the alliance's charter is very rigid
Read more
Russia demonstrated commitment to diplomatic settlement of conflict — MP
On Wednesday, the Russian and Ukrainian delegations held the third round of talks in Istanbul, which lasted for about 40 minutes
Read more
Russian troops start battles for Fyodorovka in Donetsk region — military expert
As a whole, Russian troops are moving in the western and southwestern directions towards the settlement of Rodinskoye
Read more
Russia works through list of 339 Ukrainian children, returns some of them to Ukraine
Vladimir Medinsky pointed out that the children were currently in the government’s care, safe at child care facilities
Read more
Fleeing Latin American mercenaries eliminated in Dnepropetrovsk Region — defense source
Russian FPV drones struck the foreigners attempting to leave the territory of the Dnepropetrovsk Region on armored vehicles
Read more
Press review: Moscow to prioritize its own interests in talks with Kiev as US quits UNESCO
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 23rd
Read more
Russia’s production of fertilizers up 7.1% in 1H — Rosstat
Russia’s ammonia production increased by 6% in six months to 9.6 mln tones
Read more
Zelensky downplays number of fallen Ukrainian soldiers — media
According to the report, cemeteries throughout Ukraine are facing a shortage of space
Read more
Fire at Moscow apartment block fully extinguished, 10 injured
Earlier reports said one person was killed and eight injured
Read more
Russian air defenses down 16 Ukrainian drones over Crimea, Black Sea
Eight drones were downed over the Black Sea and another eight over Crimea, the statement reads
Read more
Russia-Ukraine summit pointless unless memorandums finalized — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, all the work necessary to finalize these memorandums is part of preparing for the meeting
Read more
Ukrainian front crumbling in all directions, miracle hardly possible — Rada member
According to Anna Skorokhod, Kiev would not receive "any strong support from the US before the end of the summer"
Read more
Russia, Ukraine to decide on next round of talks after executing latest deals — source
Source previously said the main outcome of the latest round of talks in Turkey on Wednesday was a deal to exchange not only military servicemen, but also civilians
Read more
Medvedev allows use of nuclear weapons by Russia when ‘patience runs out’
The politician underscored that no one really needs a nuclear conflict - it is "a very bad story with a very difficult outcome."
Read more
Russia favors solving global challenges in new sustainable development agenda — official
When solving those problems, it is necessary to act together, Titov noted
Read more
Japanese premier Ishiba to resign after ruling party’s electoral defeat — newspaper
Formal announcement is expected until the end of August, The Mainichi reported
Read more
Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers perform flight over Bering Sea — Defense Ministry
The crews of Su-35S and Su-30SM aircraft provided fighter support for the Russian bombers during the flight
Read more
Press review: Trump vows more arms for Ukraine as Netanyahu discusses Iran war prospects
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 9th
Read more
Russian State Duma speaker says special military operation aims to save Ukrainian people
According to Vyacheslav Volodin, Russia, on battlefield of the special operation, confronts the "full might of NATO countries, which assigns the Ukrainian people the role of mere expendable material"
Read more
Alternative banking mechanisms function, Lavrov says
These mechanisms do not depend on those that want to make economic sanctions "the main tool of their foreign policy for the sake of keeping the hegemony in the world," the top Russian diplomat noted
Read more
INTERVIEW: Russia makes tens of thousands of Prince Vandal FPV drones monthly — producer
According to Alexey Chadayev, General Director of the Ushkuinik Scientific and Production Center in Veliky Novgorod, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed equipment worth $1.7 billion
Read more
Press review: Trump’s Ukraine stance raises doubts as EU states opt out of US arms funding
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 17th
Read more
Moldovan police say oligarch Plahotniuc detained in Greece
Vladimir Plahotniuc is accused of taking Moldova’s judicial system under control via bribing and blackmail in 2016 and forming a government of pro-European parties, supported by the US and EU
Read more
German IT giant to continue job cuts
The company at the same time is going to increase investments in Germany
Read more
Russia, Ukraine conclude third round of talks in Istanbul
The talks lasted for about 40 minutes
Read more
Hamas amends two provisions in its response to Gaza deal proposal — TV
According to sources close to the radicals, the document that was handed over to the mediators contains the demand that Israeli troops be pulled out to a distance of 1.3 kilometers from the Philadelphi Corridor
Read more