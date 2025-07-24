Hungary ready to look for solutions with Russia if EU bans Russian gas imports

UNITED NATIONS, July 24. /TASS/. Budapest will be ready to look for a solution jointly with Russian energy companies in case the European Union imposes a ban on important of Russian has, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Dzijjarto told TASS.

"I had the honor to participate on the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum where I had meetings with the top leaders of the Russian energy companies and there I was convinced about the readiness of the Russian companies to continue to supply Hungary, even in case Brussels tries to keep them away from that. We will have to find a solution otherwise the security of the Hungarian supplies will be at risk," he said.

As part of the EU sanctions, a ban on spot purchases of Russian gas will come into effect from January 2026. All EU member countries will have to refuse from buying Russian energy sources only by the end of 2027. The Hungarian government has said it will not support the European Commission’s plan for a complete refusal from Russian oil and gas supplies by early 2028.