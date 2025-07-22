Israel hopes for release of 10 more hostages under deal with Hamas — TASS source

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The next few days will become decisive for truce talks between Israel and the Gaza-based Palestinian group Hamas, a source in the Israeli Foreign Ministry told TASS.

According to the source, within the framework of a new deal, the Israeli side hopes to get back another 10 hostages and the bodies of those deceased.

"Negotiations are currently underway to reach a truce agreement with Hamas. The following days will be decisive. We hope that within the framework [of this deal], Hamas will release some hostages, 10 individuals. And will return some of the deceased," the source noted.