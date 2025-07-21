Ex-US national security aide says Air Force bases ‘extremely vulnerable’ to drone attacks

WASHINGTON, July 21. /TASS/. US Air Force bases may be highly vulnerable to attacks by kamikaze drones launched from within the country, according to former US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, who served from 2019 to 2021.

"US airfields are also extremely vulnerable to such an attack. All are surrounded by PRC-owned 'farmland,’" he wrote on X. "I wouldn’t be surprised if the Chinese drones are already here & the 30K CCP Biden-released ‘asylum’ seekers are trained & ready to operate them," O'Brien added.

Trump’s former national security adviser attached to his post an article published by the Arlington, Virginia-based Center for Naval Analyses, titled The Next Pearl Harbor: The Threat of Modern Drones to America's Pier Side Fleet.