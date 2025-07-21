UK imposes sanctions on over 130 allegedly Russia-affiliated vessels

LONDON, July 21. /TASS/. The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on 134 vessels allegedly affiliated with Russia, according to an updated blacklist, posted on the UK Government’s website.

The overall number of blacklisted vessels has grown from 290 to 424.

Moreover, London blacklisted two UAE companies - Intershipping Services and Litasco Middle East DMCC - as part of its anti-Russian restrictions. The United Kingdom’s Foreign Office said Intershipping Services was allegedly registering shadow fleet vessels under the flag of Gabon, while Litasco Middle East DMCC was allegedly linked to Russian oil producer Lukoil.