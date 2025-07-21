Poland spends $700 mln to protect border with Belarus — interior minister

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Warsaw has spent 2.6 billion zloty (around $700 million) to protect its border with Belarus, the country’s Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak said.

"Poland has spent 2.6 billion zloty to protect the Polish-Belarusian border," he said after talks with his German counterpart, Alexander Dobrindt, at the Peschatka-Polowce border crossing on the Polish-Belarusian border.

According to the Polish interior minister, the border with Belarus is being guarded by more than 11,000 Polish border guards.

The Donald Tusk government has been taking measures to reinforce the border with Belarus since December 2023. Thus, fences erected in 2022 have been modernized, with cameras and sensors being installed along the entire border. In August 2024, the Polish defense ministry deployed additional contingents to the border with Belarus.