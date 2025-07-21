At least 19 killed in Bangladesh Air Force plane crash in Dhaka — chief fire officer

NEW DELHI, July 21. /TASS/. At least 19 people were killed and more than 150 others were injured as a training aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force crashed on the premises of a school in Dhaka, said General Muhammad Jahed Kamal, the director general of Bangladesh's fire department.

So far, 19 people have been confirmed killed, the general specified. "More than 150 severely injured people have been admitted to hospitals across the capital."

Most of the victims were students aged nine to 18 who were at the school at the time of the crash. Most received burns of varying severity, many are in critical condition. Those injured have been taken to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

The aircraft crashed near the entrance of a two-story building just after the school day had ended. While some students had already left, many were still inside. The plane caught fire upon impact, and the blaze quickly spread to the school. The pilot was reportedly killed in the crash, according to the fire department.

A rescue operation is ongoing at the crash scene. An investigation into the accident has been launched.