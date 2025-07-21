EC head, EC Council president to visit China on July 24 — Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, July 21. /TASS/. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa will visit China on July 24, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

"In accordance with the agreements reached between China and Europe, President of the European Council Costa and EC President von der Leyen will visit China on July 24," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

During the visit of the European delegation, Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with the heads of the European Commission and the European Council. Premier of the State Council Li Qiang will hold the 25th China-EU summit with them.