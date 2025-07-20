Israeli military destroy 2.7-km-long terrorists’ tunnel in northern Gaza

TEL AVIV, July 20. /TASS/. The Israeli military has destroyed a 2.7-kilometer-long tunnel used by radicals in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Combat Engineering troops of the 401st Brigade located and dismantled underground terror tunnels in the Jabaliya area, measuring 2.7 kilometers in length and approximately 20 meters in depth," it said. "The troops are expanding ground activities in the Jabaliya area and are operating against terrorist organizations in the area. So far, hundreds of terrorist infrastructure sites have been dismantled, numerous weapons have been located, and dozens of terrorists have been eliminated.".