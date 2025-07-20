Polling stations open as Japan prepares to elect members of parliament’s upper chamber

TOKYO, June 20. /TASS/. Polling stations opened in Japan to elect members of the Japanese parliament’s upper chamber.

According to surveys, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner Komeito may lose its majority in the upper chamber, as it did in the lower chamber last fall.

The upper chamber has 248 mandates. Lawmakers are elected for a six-year term, but elections are held every three years to elect a half of the parliament.

During today’s vote, 124 parliamentary seats will be vacant, plus one vacant mandate. 75 members will be elected in single-seat constituencies, while 50 will be chosen under the party list system.

The majority of polling stations will close at 9:00 a.m. GMT, but approximately a quarter will remain open until 10:00 a.m. GMT. The vote count will begin at 11:00 a.m. GMT and will fully complete at 10:00 p.m. GMT on July 20. First results of exit polls are expected at 11:00 a.m. GMT.