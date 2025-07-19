GENEVA, July 20. /TASS/. The European Union’s anti-Russian sanctions are a rare example of a political goal that backfired on its authors, former European Commission Vice President and European Commissioner for Enterprise and Industry (from 2004 to 2010) Gunter Verheugen said.

In an opinion piece for Switzerland’s Die Weltwoche journal he said that none of Europe’s goals - to crush Russian with tough sanctions and to isolate it politically - has been reached.

"There are not many examples [in history] when a political goal - namely an attempt to bring an opponent to his knees economically - completely turned against its authors," he wrote. "The economic war against Russia is one of such examples."

Verheugen added that despite European Union’s reluctance to admit it, figures show that "the policy of sanctions harmed its authors in the first place, first of all Germany.".