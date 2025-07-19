Baku, Yerevan ‘very close’ to signing peace agreement, says Azerbaijani president

BAKU, July 19. /TASS/. Baku and Yerevan are very close to signing a peace agreement, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

"The text of an agreement may be initialed in advance, and Azerbaijan has already made such a proposal in Abu Dhabi. I think we are very close to signing a peace agreement," he pointed out on the sidelines of a media forum in the city of Khankendi.

"A peace agreement may be signed once two issues are resolved: Armenia’s constitution is amended and the OSCE Minsk Group is dissolved," Aliyev added.