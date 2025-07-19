Moldova’s election authority bans opposition bloc from parliamentary election

CHISINAU, July 19. /TASS/. Moldova’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has banned the Victory opposition bloc from the upcoming parliamentary election, according to a live broadcast from the commission’s meeting.

"The Pobeda election bloc’s registration request, submitted to the CEC on July 14, is hereby rejected," CEC Deputy Chairman Pavel Postica announced. Prior to that, he read out a report claiming that the bloc had links to Russia.

The Victory bloc, which consists of four parties, is led by Ilan Shor, who took its helm after the banning of the Shor Party.

The registration process will last until August 13, while the election campaign is set to start on August 29.

Earlier, the CEC denied the bloc’s members the right to run in the 2024 presidential election, citing their links to the banned Shor Party.

The Victory bloc plans to challenge the election authority’s decision, Shor told TASS, slamming the reasons behind it as absurd.