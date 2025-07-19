GENEVA, July 19. /TASS/. NATO countries will keep trying to weaken Russia’s positions wherever there are unresolved territorial disputes and military conflicts, Ralph Bosshard, a retired Swiss lieutenant colonel and former military adviser to the OSCE secretary general, told TASS.

"Of course, NATO will keep trying to challenge Russia in all aspects and all areas in order to find its weak spots and weaken Russia’s positions in the long term," he pointed out.

According to Bosshard, NATO members will primarily focus on the regions where "conflicts remain unresolved," including Transnistria, Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Crimea. In this regard, the expert highlighted the importance of the conditions on which a ceasefire could be achieved in Ukraine.

On July 14, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Agency (SVR) stated that NATO was making active preparations to use Moldova as a battering ram in a potential armed conflict with Moscow. Brussels has made a decision to accelerate the country’s transformation into "the alliance’s bridgehead on its eastern flanks, given the advance of Russian forces in Ukraine.".