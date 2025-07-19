Syrian president announces immediate ceasefire in Druze conflict

BEIRUT, July 19. /TASS/. Syrian Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa announced an immediate ceasefire in the Sweida province to end clashes between militias and Druze self-defense forces.

"Given the difficult situation in which the country has found itself, in an effort to save the lives of the Syrians, preserve the territorial integrity of Syria and the security of its people, and guided by national interests and humanitarian considerations, the president of the Syrian Arab Republic announces an immediate and total ceasefire," his office said in a statement.

Al-Sharaa called on all sides to respect the truce, halt all hostilities in all areas, make sure civilians are safe and humanitarian aid deliveries are unimpeded.

"In this context, security forces have arrived in some areas to enforce the ceasefire, maintain public order and ensure the safety of people and their property," the statement said.

Syrian authorities warned against any attempts to violate the truce.

Earlier, US special envoy for Syria Tom Barrack said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and al-Sharaa had agreed to a Washington-brokered ceasefire.

Tensions in southern Syria escalated on July 13, with clashes erupting between Arab tribal militias and Druze self-defense forces. On July 15, Syrian forces entered the city of Sweida and began mopping it up. Shortly after, Israel started striking Syrian military convoys, arguing that it was seeking to protect the Druze population of the province. On July 16, the Israeli Air Force struck some strategic targets in Damascus.