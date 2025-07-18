At least 33 killed in lightning storms in northeast India — disaster management agency

NEW DELHI, July 18. /TASS/. As many as 33 people have been killed and dozens of others injured due to powerful monsoon thunderstorms that struck the Indian northeastern state of Bihar over the past two days, India's State Disaster Management Authority told reporters.

Most of the lightning victims were farmers who died while working in the fields. The Bihar government will provide financial compensation to the families of those killed.

Official statistics by the Hindustan Times indicate that at least 243 people were killed by lightning strikes in Bihar in 2024, and 275 people were affected in 2023. Scientists believe that climate change is fueling severe monsoon lightning storms in eastern regions of India. Rising air temperatures make thunderstorms more dangerous by warming the surface and increasing moisture in the air through evaporation.