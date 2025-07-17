Trump calls Netanyahu over Israeli shelling of Gaza church

WASHINGTON, July 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has held a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the circumstances of a shelling of Holy Family Church in the Gaza Strip, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

"It was not a positive reaction. He called Prime Minister Netanyahu this morning to address the strikes on that church in Gaza," the White House spokeswoman told reporters.

"And I understand the prime minister agreed to put out a statement. It was a mistake by the Israelis to hit that Catholic Church. That's what the prime minister relayed to the president," the White House spokeswoman added.

"Israel deeply regrets that a stray ammunition hit Gaza’s Holy Family Church," Netanyahu said earlier. "Israel is investigating the incident and remains committed to protecting civilians and holy sites," he assured.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has reported that "fragments from a shell fired during operational activity in the area hit the church mistakenly. The cause of the incident is under review."

The attack on the sole Catholic church in the Gaza Strip left three people dead and nine wounded, three of them seriously, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said on its website. Casualties include the community’s parish priest, Father Gabriel Romanelli, who sustained light injuries.