Netanyahu expresses deep regret over shelling of church in Gaza

TEL AVIV, July 17. /TASS/. Israel deeply regrets that a stray munition hit the only Catholic church in Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"Israel deeply regrets that a stray ammunition hit Gaza’s Holy Family Church," the prime minister said in a statement. "Every innocent life lost is a tragedy. We share the grief of the families and the faithful."

"We share the grief of the families and are grateful to Pope Leo XIV for his words of comfort," the statement went on to say.

"Israel is investigating the incident and remains committed to protecting civilians and holy sites," Netanyahu said.

The shelling left three people killed and nine others wounded, three of them seriously, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said on website. The parish priest, Gabriel Romanelli, suffered minor injuries.

Previous reports said two people were killed and six others wounded.