Syria demands UN force Israel to withdraw troops from its soil

UNITED NATIONS, July 16. /TASS/. The Syrian authorities demand the United Nations Security Council and Secretariat condemn Israel’s aggression and force Israeli troops to leave Syria, the Arab country’s Permanent Representative to the UN Qusay al-Dahhak said in a letter to the UN Security Council chairman made available to TASS.

"Damascus demands the UN Security Council and Secretariat unequivocally condemn Israel’s aggression, which poses a threat to Syria's unity and territorial integrity and is also a blatant violation of the United Nations Charter and UNSC resolutions 242, 338 and 497. Urgent measures need to be taken to immediately stop such actions by Israel and prevent them in the future, as well as to force Israeli troops to leave the Syrian territory they have occupied," the document reads.

The letter points out that "Syria reaffirms its legitimate right to maintain its unity and territorial integrity and does not accept attempts to interfere in its internal affairs.".