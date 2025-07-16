Hungary opposes allocating €100 billion from EU budget to Ukraine — Orban

BUDAPEST, July 16. /TASS/. Hungary does not agree with the draft seven-year EU budget for 2028-2034, which provides for the allocation of €100 billion to support Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said ahead of a government meeting to consider Brussels' proposal.

According to Orban, the European Commission’s budget initiative "surprised everyone" in the EU.

"Ukraine stands to gain from Brussels' new plan, as the European Commission is allocating huge sums of money to it. The biggest losers will be regular Europeans, including farmers, who may end up in a very tough spot," Orban said in a video address broadcast by M1 TV.

Earlier, the Hungarian government had already spoken out against the draft budget for 2028-2034. According to Balazs Orban (unrelated), political advisor to the Hungarian prime minister, the document prepared in Brussels means that the EU will have to finance the continuation of the war and go into debt to do so.

The European Commission has included a separate expenditure item of €100 billion in its draft seven-year budget plan for 2028-2034 to support Ukraine. The document was officially presented to EU member states this week. Negotiations on the issue between the European Commission and EU members may continue until late 2027.