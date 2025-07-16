Israel says to send new forces to border with Syria

TEL AVIV, July 16. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it will send additional units to the border with Syria.

"In accordance with the assessment of the situation, it was decided to build up the forces of the Israel Defense Forces on the Syrian border," it said in a statement.

The statement noted that the Israeli military "regularly assesses the situation," after which, "in accordance with these assessments, the necessary composition of forces is determined to carry out operational tasks in various areas." The IDF "will continue to act defensively and offensively to ensure the safety of Israeli citizens," it said.