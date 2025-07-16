Von der Leyen's standing as EU chief 'shaken' — MEP

BUDAPEST, July 16. /TASS/. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is no longer on solid footing in her position, as now even her supporters seem put off by her, Hungarian MEP Zsuzsanna Borvendeg said in response to a request from TASS to comment on the July 10 vote in the European Parliament on a motion of no confidence in von der Leyen over allegations of corruption in the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines.

Borvendeg, elected to the European Parliament from the Our Homeland party, was the only Hungarian member of parliament to sign a petition demanding the resignation of the current European Commission and its president. "The vote against Ursula von der Leyen was a watershed moment for the future of the European Commission," the MEP noted.

According to her, it was clear in advance that the vote of no confidence would not pass, but the fact that the matter was even put to a vote was a signal in itself. "Von der Leyen's power has wavered, globalist empire-building and corruption-based politics that ignore the will of the electorate and the interests of Europe are on the wane," Borvendeg stated.

The European Parliament voted on a motion of no confidence in the head of the European Commission, the first such vote in 25 years. The motion was rejected: of the 553 members who participated in the vote, 360 opposed the proposal, 175 supported it, and 18 abstained. The European Parliament has a total of 720 seats.

"In the end, the vote did not come as a surprise, but von der Leyen's position was badly shaken. Apart from the People's Party, no left-wing group was unanimous in its support for her, and the votes cast for her accounted for only half of all seats, a sharp drop in support compared with her election a year ago. I certainly see this as a good sign for the future," Borvendeg noted.

Von der Leyen's behavior during the debates preceding the vote in the European Parliament may also indicate that her position has weakened. "She spoke at length, irritably and offensively, as if she felt cornered, , her former confidence has gone," the MEP pointed out.

Borvendeg is the only representative of the Our Homeland party in the European Parliament and is a member of the Europe of Sovereign Nations group. Her party is considered nationalist and occupies an extreme right-wing position in the spectrum of Hungarian political associations. Following the 2022 elections, Our Homeland won six seats in the National Assembly (the unicameral parliament) of Hungary.