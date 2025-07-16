China sees diplomacy as only option in Ukrainian crisis — Foreign Ministry on NATO threats

BEIJING, July 16. /TASS/. China still sees political settlement as the only way out of the Ukrainian crisis, and opposes unilateral sanctions, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian said, commenting on NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte’s statement that China, India and Brazil may face secondary sanctions over their refusal to put any pressure on Russia.

"China has always believed that negotiations are the only possible way to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, and strongly opposes any illegal unilateral sanctions. There are no winners in a tariff war, and coercion and pressure cannot solve the problem," he said at a briefing.

He also expressed hope that "all parties will be able to contribute to further resolution of the Ukrainian crisis."