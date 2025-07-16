Iranian parliament says Tehran’s preconditions must be fulfilled to resume Iran-US talks

DUBAI, July 16. /TASS/. Tehran will not resume negotiations on Iran's nuclear program with the United States until it sets clear preconditions and they are completely met, the Iranian parliament said on Wednesday.

"When the US uses negotiations as a tool to deceive Iran and cover up a sudden military attack by the Zionist regime [Israel], talks cannot be conducted as before. Preconditions must be set and no new negotiations can take place until they are fully met," the ISNA news agency quoted members of the Iranian parliament as saying.

Iran and the US held five rounds of consultations on Tehran’s nuclear program between April and May. The sixth round of talks between the two countries’ delegations was scheduled for June 15. However, the negotiation process was frozen due to Israel’s military operation against Iran and the ensuing US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities. A ceasefire between Iran and Israel took effect on June 24.

The Iranian authorities said that they had never refused to negotiate, yet stressed that they needed guarantees from the US that there would be no new acts of aggression against the country. Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on July 15 that Tehran and Washington had not yet reached an agreement on the time and location for the new round of negotiations on Iran's nuclear program.